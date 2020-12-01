Jitendra Singh: PDP, NC should be thankful to BJP for self-rule, autonomy

Singh at Khannabal in Anantnag. (Source: Twitter/DrJitendraSingh)

UNION MINISTER Jitendra Singh Monday said that the PDP and National Conference should be “thankful” to the BJP for implementing self-rule and autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir. Hitting out at the two mainstream parties of J&K, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Parties that spoke of self-rule and autonomy for years have failed, while the BJP has actually implemented their agenda. They should be thankful to us. PDP should be grateful for implementing self-rule and National Conference should be grateful that we brought in autonomy, through the DDC elections.”

Singh was addressing BJP workers at the Housing Colony complex at Khannabal, Anantnag, campaigning for the party’s candidates for the remaining seven phases of the DDC polls. Voting for the second phase of the elections will be held on December 1.

Stating that the DDC elections are strengthening grassroots democracy and “bring in self-rule in the true sense of the phrase”, Singh said that self-rule should emanate from the ground and not be rule of the self. “What was called self-rule was actually rule of self — generation after generation, the same families prevailed and termed it self-rule.”

Attacking the NC and PDP, he said that the parties that spoke of self-rule and autonomy kept people away from panchayati raj all these years. “They boycotted panchayat elections but had no issues in contesting parliamentary elections. This means that a sarpanch should not get elected, but they may become MPs.”

Singh said, “When the constitutional changes were made (on August 5, 2019), the MPs from these parties were present there. Why didn’t they resign?”

