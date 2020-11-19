scorecardresearch
Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar assembly

Jitan Ram Manjhi, a multiple-term MLA and founding president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, was administered oath of office by Governor Fagu Chauhan.

By: PTI | Patna | Updated: November 19, 2020 1:50:00 pm
Bihar polls, Bihar elections, bihar opposition alliance, jitan ram manjhi, tejashwi yadav, rjd opposition alliance biharFormer Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the state assembly, according to a communication issued by the Raj Bhavan.

“He has been appointed for the period November 23-24, 2020, until a new Speaker is elected,” said the communication.

A five-day inaugural session of the newly constituted assembly is scheduled to commence on November 23.

