Jinnah hasn’t won yet, but is winning: Shashi Tharoor on CAA protests

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday said if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) leads to the nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) exercises, it would be a victory of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory.

Tharoor’s remark follows his earlier statement where he had said the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament would mark the victory of Jinnah’s ideology over that of Mahatma Gandhi, reducing India to a “Hindutva version of Pakistan”.

The Bill was passed in Parliament on December 12.

“I would not say Jinnah has won, but he is winning. If CAA would lead to NPR and NRC, that would pursue the same line. If that happens, you can say that Jinnah’s victory is complete,” ANI quoted him as saying.

“From wherever Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation because Hindus can’t be just towards Muslims,” he added.

Tharoor has condemned the contentious law in the past for being based on religious lines.

Earlier this month, Tharoor had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi to take part in the ongoing protests against CAA.

