Jinnah as a ‘leader of minorities’? Jammu University launches probe after protests over new syllabus

Pointing out that an unnecessary controversy is being created over a purely academic issue, he said the university does not promote any ideology but presents diverse viewpoints to enable critical evaluation.

A chapter on minorities and nations vis-à-vis Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the M.A. Political Science syllabus has sparked controversy at Jammu University, with Vice Chancellor Umesh Rai constituting a committee to examine the issue.

Headed by Professor Naresh Padha of the Physics Department, the committee has been tasked with examining the “syllabus of political science” in light of concerns raised by some students.

Jinnah has long figured in the postgraduate political science syllabus on campus.

Earlier, Jinnah appeared in a chapter on the “two-nation theory” as a mindset behind the Partition of India, said Sannak Shrivats, ABVP’s J&K state secretary who led a protest on campus Friday.