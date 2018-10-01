Saviour fisherman of floods dies in accident, Kerala mourns

Jineesh Jerone (left) rescuing a woman during the flood. Jineesh Jerone (left) rescuing a woman during the flood.

A YOUNG fisherman, who rescued several people during the recent floods in Kerala, has died in a road accident. Jineesh Jerone, 23, met with an accident near Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Friday. His friends said an injured Jerone was left unattended for around 30 minutes before help arrived. He died on Saturday.

Jerone, from Poonthura coast in Thiruvananthapuram, was a member of Coastal Warriors group, who took their country fishing vessel to the worst-affected Chengannur region in Alappuzha and rescued several people. Last month, the Kerala government honoured the group for its rescue efforts.

Jerone was riding a two-wheeler to Kollangodu near Kanyakumari to join a fishing boat when he met with the accident in a deserted stretch of the road.

John Mathew, a member of Coastal Warriors, said, “There was a delay in taking him to hospital. After the accident, he was left unattended for nearly half-an-hour as there was no one in the vicinity. He bled profusely.”

After news of the accident spread, several people queued up at a hospital in Neyyatinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, to donate blood on Saturday. “His was the rare B-negative blood group. But more than 100 people turned up at the hospital expressing willingness to donate blood,” said Mathew.

On Sunday, hundreds turned up at his funeral. Chengannur legislator Saji Cheriyan, who attended the funeral, said, “It is a very sad development. On August 17, I had gone in the fishing vessel brought by Jerone and his friends in the Coastal Warriors. He rescued at least 60 people from the most difficult locations.”

Cheriyan said the people of Chengannur will raise money to support Jerone family — his parents and two younger brothers.

Other mourners included local MP Shashi Tharoor and Adithya Varma, member of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore. Tharoor tweeted, “Walked in the funeral procession of Jineesh, a hero of Kerala floods credited with saving 60 lives personally, who was killed when a lorry ran over his bike yesterday. As the old saw goes, the Good do indeed die young.”

Leena Susan Mathew, whose aged parents were among those who was rescued by Jerone and his team, said, “There was none to help my stranded parents other than these fishermen.”

“I have been raring to meet them. But sadly I could see only the body of Jineesh,” said Mathew, who is settled in the US and came to Kerala after the floods.

