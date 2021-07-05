Jind mahapanchayat: Farmers to oppose BJP-JJP candidates in panchayat polls

AT A mahapanchayat organised in Uchana town of Haryana’s Jind district Sunday, farmers resolved to oppose BJP-JJP candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls in the state over the Centre’s farm laws.

The farmers supported the resolution when it was tabled by BKU district president Azad Palwa. Earlier, senior farmer leaders had gone to West Bengal to oppose BJP candidates in Assembly polls. They also plan to do the same during the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP has claimed that Congressmen in the garb of farmers were staging protests against leaders of the saffron party. Jind BJP president Raju Mor said, “We are hopeful that we will get the support of people during panchayat polls as BJP governments in the state and Centre are doing good work. Whoever is satisfied with our work will support the candidates of BJP-JJP in panchayat polls.”

At the mahapanchayat, the protesters also sought Rs 50 lakh compensation each for the families of farmers, who have lost their lives during the anti-farm laws agitation. The mahapanchayat passed a resolution to demand withdrawal of a law which was introduced in the state Assembly in March to recover damages to property during the protests.