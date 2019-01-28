Jind bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting begins in high-stakes battle

Voting in the bye-elections to the Jind Assembly constituency in Haryana has begun. The bypoll, which comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, opposition INLD, Congress and Jannayak Janta Party, a breakaway outfit of the Chautala family.

A total of 21 candidates are in the fray for the polls. A direct fight between BJP and INLD initially, the bypoll turned into a high-stakes contest after the Congress fielded Jat leader and AICC communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, while the JJP nominated political greenhorn Digvijay, the brother of Dushyant Chautala, who has been expelled from the INLD on charges of indiscipline amid a family feud.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Midha last year. Ruling BJP is banking on Middha’s son Krishan Middha, a Punjabi, while INLD has nominated local Jat leader Umedh Singh Redhu, who is also backed by a faction of prominent Kandela Khap (a caste council).