Jind bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting begins in high-stakes battle

Voting in the bye-elections to the Jind Assembly constituency in Haryana has begun. The bypoll, which comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, opposition INLD, Congress and Jannayak Janta Party, a breakaway outfit of the Chautala family.
A total of 21 candidates are in the fray for the polls. A direct fight between BJP and INLD initially, the bypoll turned into a high-stakes contest after the Congress fielded Jat leader and AICC communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, while the JJP nominated political greenhorn Digvijay, the brother of Dushyant Chautala, who has been expelled from the INLD on charges of indiscipline amid a family feud.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Midha last year. Ruling BJP is banking on Middha’s son Krishan Middha, a Punjabi, while INLD has nominated local Jat leader Umedh Singh Redhu, who is also backed by a faction of prominent Kandela Khap (a caste council).
Jind bypoll: Counting of votes on January 31
Voting will take place between 7 am and 5 pm, Election Commission officials said. Nearly 3,000 policemen have been put on duty as part of elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. Counting of votes will take place on January 31. About 48,000 voters — out of the total 1,71,113 eligible to vote — belong to the Jat community while the remaining belong to Brahmin, Punjabi and other communities.
Voting is underway for bypoll to the Jind assembly constituency, which has about 1.75 lakh voters. The constituency, comprising Jind town and 35 villages, is considered a Jat stronghold. In the morning, Congress candidate Randeep Surjewala, whose entry into the bypoll battle has made it into one of the keenly observed elections in Haryana, offered prayers in the Somnath temple. Druing his campaign, Surjewala claimed that “the Jind bypoll will prove an election of Khattar government’s farewell and will lay foundation of Congress government in the state”.