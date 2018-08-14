Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Jignesh Mevani revisits security demand, blames media for attack on Umar Khalid

Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter reemphasising his demand for security.

Published: August 14, 2018 1:43:26 am
With politicians, student leaders and activists condemning the alleged attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club in Delhi on Monday.

Dalit leader and Independent MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter reemphasising his demand for security.

Tagging the official Twitter handle of PMO India, Mevani claimed that last month, when he got death threats and was told that even Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid were on the ‘hit list’, the three had sought police protection.

However, he said that none of the three had received any kind of security.

“Even those media groups, who are working to help BJP achieve political gains, and call Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid as members of ‘tukde tukde gang’ and ‘anti-nationals’ are also to be blamed for the attack,” he posted on Twitter.

