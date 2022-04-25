Jignesh Mevani rearrested in Assam for ‘assaulting’ officials after securing bail in ‘defamatory’ tweet case

Shortly after being granted bail in a ‘defamatory’ tweet case on Monday, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested in Assam for ‘assaulting’ officials, news agency PTI reported.

An MLA supported by the Congress, Mevani was booked under the IPC Sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and others, the police said.

Last week, Mevani was arrested by Assam Police in connection with an allegedly defamatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A local court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district granted him bail on Monday. Following this, his lawyers however had said they suspected that another case had been filed against the MLA in neighbouring Barpeta district and that he was likely to be re-arrested.

Manoj Bhagawati, head of the Congress’s legal cell and part of the team assisting Mevani, too had said they had information that another case has been filed in Barpeta. “It is unlikely that he will be released,” Bhagawati said.