scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 25, 2022
Must Read

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Kokrajhar court in Assam

Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district last Wednesday. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 25, 2022 3:26:21 pm
Rights Bodies demand Mevani’s release: Stop BJP from creating fear among people, Congress urges GovernorThe People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Anhad (Act Now for Harmony and Democracy) in separate statements have demanded immediate release of Mevani. (PTI)

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Assam’s Kokrajhar granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday. He was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district last week.

He was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district Sunday. The local court had then reserved the judgment on his bail petition for Monday, and sent Mevani to judicial custody for a day.

Mevani was arrested last Wednesday in connection to an allegedly defamatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was taken to Guwahati by flight on Thursday morning. He was then taken by road to Kokrajhar district, where a local court had sent him to police custody for three days.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement