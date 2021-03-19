Jignesh Mevani demands arrest of cop accused in Dalit RTI activist killing, suspended from Gujarat House

Notably, Mevani was evicted from Gujarat Assembly Thursday as well after he raised the same issue. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Friday suspended from Gujarat Assembly for the day after he repeatedly demanded arrest of a police sub-inspector who is accused in the killing of a Dalit RTI activist in a village of Bhavnagar district on March 2.

Mevani had sought an answer from Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on why the sub-inspector was not being arrested.

On March 2, a mob had reportedly killed one Amrabhai Boricha (50), a resident of Sanodar in Ghogha taluka of Bhavnagar, allegedly in the presence of a local PSI.

Notably, Mevani was evicted from Gujarat Assembly Thursday as well after he raised the same issue.

Yesterday, Gujarat Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Legislative Assembly following heated verbal exchanges with the members of the ruling BJP over the issue of law and order in the state.

During his address on the home department’s budgetary demands, Congress MLA Amit Chavda took a jibe at the BJP, claiming that several cities in the state are still known by the “local dons”.

Following this, heated exchanges were witnessed and around 50 Congress MLAs staged a walkout, leaving only Mevani in the House representing the Opposition.

When MoS (Home) Pradeepsinh Jadeja started his address after the exit of Congress members, Mevani interrupted him and sought to know why a police sub-inspector (PSI) allegedly involved in the murder of a Dalit man has not been arrested so far.

As Mevani kept asking the same question when Jadeja was speaking, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi asked sergeants to evict him.

