‘Jholewala fakir’: Mahua Moitra cites PM Modi in response to video of ‘hiding’ Louis Vuitton bag

August 3, 2022 4:49:54 pm
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has hit back at her critics citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Jholewala fakir’ remark amid furore over a video showing her trying to “hide” her Louis Vuitton bag during the discussion on price rise in Lok Sabha.
Sharing a collage of her pictures holding bags, Moitra wrote, “Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… (Came with a bag, will leave with it).” The tweet was a jibe on a remark made by Modi during a 2016 rally.
Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019.
Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… pic.twitter.com/2YOWst8j98
— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022
Moitra’s tweet came after she was targeted by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla who shared a 12-second video where the TMC MP could be seen picking her handbag from her side and placing it on the floor under a desk while TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar spoke on price rise.
“Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus,” Poonawalla wrote along with the video.
Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus pic.twitter.com/VByJsk4tBV
— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2022
The video soon went vial with many trolling Moitra for her act.
