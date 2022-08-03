scorecardresearch
‘Jholewala fakir’: Mahua Moitra cites PM Modi in response to video of ‘hiding’ Louis Vuitton bag

Mahua Moitra received flak after BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla shared a a 12-second video showing the TMC MP moving her handbag from the seat next to her in the Lok Sabha, while the House was discussing inflation.

August 3, 2022 4:49:54 pm
TMC, Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha, Parliament, Parliament latest news, Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, indian expressTrinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (File)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has hit back at her critics citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Jholewala fakir’ remark amid furore over a video showing her trying to “hide” her Louis Vuitton bag during the discussion on price rise in Lok Sabha.

Sharing a collage of her pictures holding bags, Moitra wrote, “Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… (Came with a bag, will leave with it).” The tweet was a jibe on a remark made by Modi during a 2016 rally.

Moitra’s tweet came after she was targeted by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla who shared a 12-second video where the TMC MP could be seen picking her handbag from her side and placing it on the floor under a desk while TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar spoke on price rise.

“Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus,” Poonawalla wrote along with the video.

The video soon went vial with many trolling Moitra for her act.

