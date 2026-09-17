10 get death in Jhiram Ghati attack but little solace for victim’s kin: ‘What about surrendered Maoists?’

As a special NIA court in Bastar awarded the death sentence to 10 Maoists in the Jhiram Ghati case, families of both the accused and at least one of the prominent victims expressed disappointment with the judgement.

While the brother of convict Kosa Kosavi said he had been falsely implicated, the daughter of Mahendra Karma, who was instrumental in founding the banned anti-Maoist militia Salwa Judum, questioned the absence of surrendered Maoists from the list of convicts.

On whether top Maoists who have since surrendered, including Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji and Barse Deva, would ever be tried in the case, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma said, “The states have their surrender policy and under it, appropriate decisions were taken based on the situation at that time. Further decisions will also be taken as per the surrender policy.”

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Karma’s daughter Tulika told The Indian Express, “We were not satisfied then and we are not satisfied now. We are not safe even now. Most Naxalities who surrendered, like Papa Rao, said in a video interview that he was involved in the attack. Will he go scot free now? Can anyone tell me on what basis those who have surrendered have been removed from the list (of convicts)?”

She said, “Barse Deva (commander of surrendered Battalion 1 of Maoist Army) executed the attack. The BJP government wants to hide the truth and hence are saving them… Why are they not questioning these top Naxals even though they are sitting in their lap?”

Tulika also demanded a narco test of then Chief Minister Raman Singh, his entire cabinet and of top officials “from the DG to SP – who were in charge at the time of the incident.”

The 10 who have been convicted are Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumita alias Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandvi, Kosa Kavasi alias Kosaram, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Sanna alias Chamru and Mahadev Nag. An 11th accused died during trial while another 28, named in the chargesheet as accused, have been listed as wanted.

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The lawyer of the convicts said they will approach the High Court. Advocate Arvind Choudhary said, “Families (of the accused) are not satisfied and we will appeal before the High Court within the 30-day stipulated time.”

Guddu, brother of Kavasi, claimed his brother along with Mandavi had been falsely implicated in the case. He claimed Kavasi was involved in preparations for a family wedding when the attack took place. Mandavi, too, was also engaged in marriage preparations, he added. “They were not there at the time of the attack. Those who were involved have surrendered and are living freely, while those who were not involved are paying the price. The families are distressed and shattered,” Guddu told The Indian Express.

Among the prominent Maoists chargesheeted in the case but shown as wanted accused are Devuji, a CPI (Maoist) politburo member who surrendered in Telangana in February this year; Deva who surrendered in January this year; and Ganesh Uikey, a CPI (Maoist) central committee member who was killed in a December 2025 encounter in Odisha.

‘Surrender does not mean withdrawal of cases’

A government official, requesting anonymity, said both Deva and Devuji can be prosecuted under the rehabilitation policy. The official said, “Surrender does not automatically result in the withdrawal or closure of a criminal case. The policy does not provide for automatic acquittal or termination of criminal proceedings. Any withdrawal from prosecution has to be undertaken in accordance with the applicable law and remains subject to the approval of the competent court.”

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The official said, “Under the mechanism, a district-level committee will examine cases registered against the individual, including the nature and gravity of the offences and conduct following the surrender. Its recommendations may subsequently be examined by the Police Headquarters and the Home Department before being placed before the Cabinet Sub-Committee. In cases involving central laws, or where the consent of the Central government is legally required, the prescribed procedure for obtaining such approval will also be followed.”

The Jhiram Ghati attack took place on May 25, 2013, when over 150 Maoists ambushed a Congress Parivartan Rally convoy and killed several people, including Karma, state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and his son Dinesh; and senior party leader and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.

The trial in the case lasted more than a decade, with at least 294 hearings. After final arguments were completed this month, the NIA court delivered its judgment on September 5 followed by quantum of punishment on Wednesday.