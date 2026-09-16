10 get death in 2013 Maoist attack that almost wiped off Chhattisgarh Congress leadership

Mahendra Karma (left), 62, who was killed along with 27 others in the Jhiram Ghati attack, was one of the foremost tribal voices against Maoists in Chhattisgarh. (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur city in Bastar district on Wednesday convicted 10 Maoists and awarded them death on charges of criminal conspiracy and murder for their alleged involvement in the Jhiram Ghati attack.

In the 2013 attack, armed cadres of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) had surrounded and launched an attack on a Congress convoy, killing at least 27 people and almost wiping out the state party leadership. As many as 38 people had suffered injuries.

NIA judge Ajay Singh Rajput convicted the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The death sentence was awarded for criminal conspiracy (120 B) and murder (section 302) of the IPC.