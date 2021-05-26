Jhiram attack: Will get to bottom of conspiracy, says Baghel

Observing the eighth anniversary of the Jhiram Valley Maoist attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Tuesday alleged a political conspiracy behind the incident that led to the death of the entire state leadership of the Congress.

Baghel, paying his respects to the deceased during the Jhiram Shraddhanjali Diwas, reiterated his government’s commitment to “get to the bottom” of the case.

Baghel told reporters: “Eight years ago, on May 25, several Congress leaders lost their lives after their convoy got attacked by Naxals. It was our Congress government at the Centre in 2013 that had handed over the investigation to NIA at that time. However, due to pressure created by the current Central government, neither the NIA nor the state government is allowed to investigate upon the matter.”

The NIA and the state government have been at loggerheads over the investigation of the attack. Within a day of assuming charge, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh had announced a Special Investigative Team to look into the incident in 2013.