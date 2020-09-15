Jheeram Ghati: Chhattisgarh HC grants interim stay on probe into fresh FIR

On May 25, 2013, Naxals had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders in Jheeram valley in Darbha area of Bastar district.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has stayed investigation into a fresh FIR registered in May this year by the Bastar Police in connection with the 2013 Jheeram Ghati naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were killed.

A division bench of Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Gautam Chourdiya gave the interim order on Monday after virtually hearing a criminal appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), its counsel B Gopa Kumar said.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and lawyer Shruti Agrawal also appeared for the NIA while Deputy Advocate General Chandresh Shrivastav represented the state government.

On May 25, 2013, Naxals had attacked a convoy of Congress leaders in Jheeram valley in Darbha area of Bastar district, killing 29 people, including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of opposition Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla.

