Jharkhand ruling alliance leaders to meet Governor Ramesh Bais at 4 pm

Leaders of the ruling JMM-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand will meet Governor Ramesh Bais Thursday at the same time as a crucial state Cabinet meeting is to be held at 4 pm.

The meeting with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais comes as an order on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s possible disqualification as an MLA is awaited.

Sources in the government said the plan to meet the governor had been ongoing to primarily make the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision on Hemant Soren’s reported disqualification over the mining lease row public.

“Governance and government both have been affected by the delay. We want to request the governor to clear some air,” said a source who will be meeting Bais.

Sources said that the cabinet will decide on some of the ‘important issues’ during the meeting, which is being held after many key leaders and ministers were flown back from Chhattisgarh after they were taken there amid fears of poaching.

Some of the key issues to get cabinet approval include the increase in the amount government gave to people who had contracted incurable diseases.

“The CM has increased the assistance amount to Rs 10 lakh given to a person from Jharkhand for incurable diseases. In the Garhwa district’s Ranka subdivision, CM Hemant Soren gave his go-ahead to establish a degree college which the people have been demanding for over a long time,” said a source.

Officers said that a decision may come on the drought-like situation in Jharkhand and on the appointment of panchayat secretaries.