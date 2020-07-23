Jharkhand’s ‘no mask’ penalty – up to Rs 1 lakh; here’s how other states are dealing with Covid rule violators

Commuters with face masks wait in a queue at a bus station. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Commuters with face masks wait in a queue at a bus station. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Jharkhand Cabinet Wednesday approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term up to two years can be imposed against violators of preventive measures of COVID-19 like not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public.

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 439 new cases of COVID-19, while three more people died due to the disease, as per the bulletin issued by the state government. The state’s death toll stands at 64. There are 3,570 active cases in the state, with the infection tally rising to 6,682. While the overall tally in India rose to 1,238,635 after over 45,000 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24 hours. The death toll also increased from 28,732 to 29,861.

Jharkhand is not the first state to have imposed a fine. Many other states and cities across the country have made wearing face masks compulsory. Here is the list:

From Rs 200 to Rs 500: Ahmedabad MC hikes fine for not wearing masks, spitting in public places

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) increased the fine for not wearing a mask and spitting in public places from Rs 200 to Rs 500. The civic body also announced a penalty of Rs 10,000 for owners of paan shops, if people are caught spitting in its vicinity.

In the first two weeks of July during Unlock-2, the AMC has penalised 1.72 lakh persons and sealed 94 units for violation of wearing masks and social distancing norms. Over Rs 1.52 crore has been collected by the AMC during the period starting from May till July 12.

The civic body of Surat city was the first to impose the compulsory wearing of masks at public spots, with a penalty of Rs 100 for flouting the rule.

Kerala: Fine of Rs 200 for first-time offence and Rs 5,000 for repeat offenders

Kerala is already penalising people who don’t wear masks in public. A fine of Rs 200 is imposed by police for first-time offence and for repeat offenders, the fine is upgraded to Rs 5,000. In Wayanad, individuals not wearing masks in public spaces would be charged a fine of Rs 5,000.

A police officer helps a man adjust his mask in Mumbai (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) A police officer helps a man adjust his mask in Mumbai (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Haryana: Not wearing masks, spitting in public places to invite Rs 500 fine

If you are found not wearing masks or spitting in public places in Haryana, be ready to pay a fine of Rs 500 at the spot. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that block development and panchayat officers, tehsildar and naib tehsildar in rural areas and executive officers of municipal committees or corporations in urban areas will have the power to impose the fine on violators.

“Curbing the spread of coronavirus is government’s top priority. We have been following each and every guideline issued by the Union government. In the interest of people’s security, wearing of face mask in public shall be mandatory. Spitting in public places is also prohibited. Violators shall be fined Rs 500 that they will have to pay in cash,” said Vij

Pune: Health inspectors to collect Rs 500 fine from residents for not using mask

Last month, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had started implementing a rule to impose a fine of Rs 500 on those found without masks in public places. The state government has also issued guidelines to penalise citizens caught without masks, and spitting in public spaces.

“I am entrusting chief or deputy heath inspectors, senior health inspectors and health inspectors of the 15 ward offices of PMC to collect a fine of Rs 500 from people found not using masks in public places, government or private offices in their jurisdiction,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

He said the officials could also take legal action under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgate by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against those violating the rule of mandatory use of masks. Those found guilty could be punished with simple imprisonment of one to six months.

Amit working as a tailor since last 10 years at Sector 9 Rehri Market in Panchkula, now stitches masks for a living. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Amit working as a tailor since last 10 years at Sector 9 Rehri Market in Panchkula, now stitches masks for a living. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Fine, jail term for not wearing mask when outside home in Delhi

Not wearing a mask while stepping out of your house in Delhi may land you in jail for up to six months, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to contain the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease.

People violating the order by not wearing masks when outdoors may also have to cough up fines between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000.

The chief secretary said violators will strictly be punished under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chandigarh: UT Adviser Manoj Parida issues order making the wearing of three-layer or cloth mask mandatory

UT Adviser Manoj Parida had issued orders making the wearing of three-layer or cloth mask mandatory in Chandigarh. The order stated that not wearing the mask is a punishable offence under Section 188 of the IPC. The punishment of this offence is six-month-long jail along with a fine. The order stated that an one riding in private or official/government vehicle will also have to wear the mask.

Majority of the people challaned in recent times for venturing out without masks hail from the posh localities of the city. Most of the people arrested for roaming out during lockdown hours hail from villages, sub-urban localities, and slum colonies. As many as 4,444 people have been challaned for roaming without masks in Chandigarh since June 23, and 76 FIRs have been registered against people for roaming between 10 pm to 5 am since July 1.

As many as 499 people have been challaned with a fine of Rs 500 against each scenario, in the area falling under the jurisdiction of PS 3 and especially at Sukhna Lake. Residents have been allowed to visit the lake under the second phase of unlock.

Mannequins displaying clothes outside a shop on Kumthekar Chowk Sadashiv Peth wear masks. Mannequins displaying clothes outside a shop on Kumthekar Chowk Sadashiv Peth wear masks.

Odisha: For first three violations- Rs 200 each time, and in fourth instance and beyond – Rs 500 each time

Odisha government has decided to penalise people not wearing a mask in public, across the state. “From today, it is an an offence to not wear a mask in public. For the first three violations, the fine will be Rs 200 each time, and in the fourth instance and beyond the penalty will be Rs 500 for every instance”.

Gwalior: Not wearing mask? Work as volunteer in hospital

Citizens found without mask or not following the COVID-19 prevention guidelines at public places in Gwalior will have to work as volunteers in hospitals and police check-posts for three days. Fines would also be imposed on those violating the COVID-19 protocols, PTI reported.

An order of this effect was issued by the district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh held a meeting with officials concerned on the ongoing ‘Kill Corona’ campaign, he said.

Rs 50 fine in Bihar for not wearing mask at offices, public places

The Bihar government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 50 on those found not wearing masks at offices and public places. A notification issued by the health department of the state to this effect on July 3, under the ‘Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation 2020’, also said that people flouting the norm would be given two masks free of cost to motivate them to wear face covers. “Wearing a face mask or face cover has been made compulsory (for people at public places or in offices) and Rs 50 will be imposed as fine for violating the regulation,” PTI quoted Anupam Kumar, the secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, as saying.

