Jharkhand’s new tourism policy: Focus on religious, adventure destinations, tribal culture

The Sita fall, about 40 km from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. (Photo courtesy: jharkhandtourism.gov.in)

Jharkhand on Thursday unveiled its Tourism Policy 2020, in a bid “to reinvent and position Jharkhand as a must-visit destination” on the tourism Map of India.

Officials said the aim of the policy is to enhance the tourist experience in Jharkhand and “brand the state as a safe and welcoming destination” for domestic as well as foreign tourists, with coordinated efforts of the government and host communities.

The 2020 policy says it will create 75,000 jobs in the tourism sector, mostly for the backward and vulnerable. As many as 130 tourist spots have been identified. The policy aims to give capital investment incentives too.

Barring a few additions, the 2020 policy is similar to the Tourism Policy 2015, and will continue its focus on the same lines:

Religious Tourism: Parasnath Development Authority has been set up to manage Madhuban and Parasnath. Itkhori and Basukinath to be developed on the lines of Deoghar

Eco Tourism: Developments of eco-circuits like Latehaar-Netarhat-Chandil-Betla-Dalma-Mirchaiya-Getelsud Circuit. Focusing on Netarhaat area.

Cultural: Choki Dhani type model to be developed as an integrated tribal complex to showcase different tribal cuisines.

Rural Tourism: Village Tourism Committees to be identified and established. Identification of villages to be set us model villages. Homestay concept to be brought into picture.

Adventure: An adventure tourism institute has been set up to provide training to local youth. A master plan to be prepared for the development of trek routes, water sports activities. Rescue teams to be formed for adventure sports.

Wellness Tourism: Jharkhand will be promoted as a ‘Rest and Recuperate’ destination. Holistic therapy centres will be included in the definition of tourism units

Film tourism: A film city to be established in conjunction with Public relations Department. Up to 15% upfront subsidy of the total production cost of any film shot in Jharkhand will be provided.

Mining Tourism: Financial support to encourage tourism activities in the mining sector. Joint ventures with public and private companies for employment opportunities to locals.

