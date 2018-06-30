Jharkhand’s aid to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims

All devotees, irrespective of the financial background, would be given the amount, the govt said. (Express Photo/Representational) All devotees, irrespective of the financial background, would be given the amount, the govt said. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Jharkhand government will provide Rs 1 lakh each as financial assistance to devotees going to Kailash Mansarovar from the state beginning this year. A decision in this regard was made by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In an official statement, he said: “From this year, all devotees going to Kailash Mansarovar would get Rs 1 lakh each from the state government as financial assistance. Requisite instructions have been issued to the officials concerned in this regard.” Tourism Secretary Manish Ranjan told The Indian Express that some issues related to the financial assistance have already been worked out. He said all devotees, irrespective of the financial background, would be given the amount.

