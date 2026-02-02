14 Jharkhand workers stranded in Dubai: No wages, seized passports, and a 5,000-dirham threat

Fourteen migrant workers from Jharkhand say they are struggling to arrange food and shelter in Dubai after their employer allegedly failed to pay agreed wages and blocked their return to India.

The workers, from Giridih, Hazaribagh and Bokaro districts, have sent a video detailing their ordeal, including difficulties in arranging food and accommodation. The video prompted social activist Sikandar Ali to urge government intervention.

Deepak Kumar, a 32-year-old transmission line worker from Hazaribagh employed by Indian company EMC Electromechanical Co LLC in Dubai, told The Indian Express that all 14 workers had agreed to work for 1,600 dirhams each. “We were contacted through a man who previously worked with the company for many years. He worked as a contractor with the company and convinced us to move to Dubai,” Kumar said, adding that they now receive barely 1,000 dirhams.

Ghanshyam Mahato, the agent who facilitated the recruitment, said the workers had been informed in advance that air ticket costs would be deducted from their salaries. He claimed the basic salary was being paid and deductions were being made to recover ticket expenses initially borne by the company.

Another worker, Daleshwar Mahto from Bokaro, disputed Mahato’s claims, saying it was clearly agreed before departure that all expenses — including flight tickets, food, accommodation and visas — would be borne by the company with no salary deductions.

Mahto said the workers had sought a written agreement while still in Jharkhand but were told it would be executed in Dubai. “After reaching here, no agreement was done at all, and around 1000 dirhams are being deducted every month from each worker’s salary,” he said.

He further alleged that 50 dirhams were being deducted for accommodation despite assurances that no room rent would be charged. Mahto claimed the camp supervisor, who manages the accommodation, demanded 5,000 dirhams and threatened eviction if the amount was not paid.

Story continues below this ad

“He came again last night and threatened us. When we said we would not work and wanted to return home, our passports were not given back,” he alleged, adding that no supervisor or company representative intervened despite repeated complaints.

According to Mahto, the camp supervisor told them the company was running at a loss and that workers must pay. “We came here to earn, not to give our money to them. Right now, we are borrowing food from local shops and eating. We will not work unless we are paid,” he said.

Another worker, Rajesh Kumar, said they were contacted by the agent and interviewed online via WhatsApp using the contractor’s phone, with all terms discussed verbally. “The company manager told us on the call that once we come, everything will be taken care of. But after coming here, the situation has completely changed. We now want to return,” he said.

An HR official of Dubai-based EMC, Manjunath Nagvi, said the workers were unwilling to work and that their salaries had been paid. He said they were insisting on returning, adding that the company had invested in two-year visas for them and that “it was not possible to send them back within a month”.

Story continues below this ad

When contacted, Shikha Lakra, Head of the State Migrant Workers Control Room under the Labour Department, said the department had just received the complaint and would verify it before taking further action.