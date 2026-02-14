‘We paid for everything’ — 11 Jharkhand workers rescued from Dubai allege assault and unpaid wages

Mahato said three workers — Ajay Kumar from Hazaribagh and Roshan and Falender Mahato from Giridih — have stayed back in the UAE.

Eleven of the fourteen Jharkhand workers stranded in Dubai over alleged non-payment of wages returned to India Thursday following the state government’s intervention.

An official from the state migrant workers control room, Shikha Lakra, told The Indian Express that the workers landed in Bengaluru from Abu Dhabi and later travelled to Kolkata before reaching their respective districts in Jharkhand by road.

Three workers — one from Hazaribagh and two from Giridih — have stayed back in the UAE.

Triloki Mahato, one of the workers from Hazaribagh who returned, told The Indian Express that each worker spent around Rs 12,000 on flight tickets. “We paid for everything ourselves. No government assistance came. We booked tickets and came back,” he said.