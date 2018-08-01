Jharkhand woman ‘gangraped’ in car, husband assaulted

The incident occurred late on Sunday evening under Tamar police station area of Ranchi and a case was registered on Monday when the woman approached the police. The incident occurred late on Sunday evening under Tamar police station area of Ranchi and a case was registered on Monday when the woman approached the police.

Jharkhand Police are looking for two persons, who allegedly gangraped a woman, in her late 30s, in a car after assaulting her husband and forcing him out of the vehicle. The Indica car, bearing a Ranchi registration number, was hired from Seraikela-Kharsawan by the woman’s husband to visit tourist destinations near Ranchi.

The incident occurred late on Sunday evening under Tamar police station area of Ranchi and a case was registered on Monday when the woman approached the police. The woman’s medical examination report is awaited and efforts are on to arrest the accused, who fled with the vehicle.

The woman had come to visit Dasham Falls, 50 km from Ranchi, and other tourists spots along with her husband, who is a milk booth owner, and two sons aged seven and four, on Sunday, according to the complaint on the basis of which the FIR was lodged. When the family from Seraikela-Kharsawan district decided to return home, “the driver requested them to allow his brother to get in the car as he had to go towards Jamshedpur, to which the couple agreed,” a police officer said.

“One person got inside the car near Deori Mandir, and they drove for nearly seven-eight km before the two persons beat up the husband and forced him to get out. The elder son was also forced out,” the officer said. The driver then drove the vehicle to Parasi village where the duo allegedly took turns to rape the woman while threatening injury to her son, police said.

The vehicle allegedly got stuck when the driver tried to park it in an isolated area nearby, after which villagers started gathering as the woman raised an alarm. The accused managed to escape. “We have recorded the statement of the victim and sent her for medical examination. A report is awaited. Meanwhile, we have identified the culprits in the case, but we are not revealing their names, as it may hamper investigations. Efforts are on to arrest them,” said SP (Rural) Ajit Peter Dungdung.

