Jharkhand woman held for allegedly killing son, nephew by pushing them into well

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her eight-year-old son and 11-year-old nephew by pushing them into a well in Jharkhand’s Godda district, officials said on Friday.

Rakhi Kumari was arrested from her parental home on Thursday. Police suspect she committed the crime to avenge alleged harassment by her in-laws, PTI reported.

According to police, Kumari, her husband Vikaram Singh, their son Arab Kumar and nephew Aayush Kumar had gone to a Durga Puja fair in Dumka on October 19, when she and the two children went missing.

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Vikaram Singh, a resident of Pakur district, filed a missing person report the following day, Dumka Town police station in-charge Priyanka Anand said.