Jharkhand: Woman accused of witchcraft, set on fire

A 60-year-old woman was assaulted and set on fire after being accused of practicing witchcraft in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. Police said the woman, Jhario Devi, sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in Ranchi.

Six people have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Kudpaani Deepatoli village on Wednesday when Jhario Devi was attending a ceremony related to the death of a woman in the village.

“Soon after the ceremony, the husband of the deceased woman, Florence Dungdung, blamed her for the death. He started beating her, saying his wife died because Jhario Devi practised witchcraft. He also set her on fire,” said a police officer.

The police said they have arrested Dungdung and five others who had escaped into the forests after the incident.

Simdega Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav said: “The woman suffered 40 per cent burn injuries. She was moved to Ranchi from Simdega for further treatment.”

A case has been registered under IPC provisions relating to attempt to murder among others and under the Anti-Witchcraft Act.