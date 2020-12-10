Jharkhand: Without loan nod, PMEG jobs stuck

More than 10,000 people in Jharkhand are awaiting jobs due to lack of loan approval and disbursal from public and private sector banks in the state under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme. (Representational Image)

More than 10,000 people in Jharkhand are awaiting jobs due to lack of loan approval and disbursal from public and private sector banks in the state under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) — a scheme for providing financial assistance to set up new enterprises, mainly in rural areas.

Data suggests that PMEGP has provided jobs to 1.07 lakh people in these enterprises in the last 12 years.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the nodal agency to implement PGEP under MSME department, said that the aim in 2020-21 stands at starting 1,863 “new” enterprises, which will “employ 14,904 people” in Jharkhand.

However, data says that in the last more than eight months only 380 enterprises took off – eligible for Rs 10.94 crore subsidy – mainly due to lack of loan availability.

Moreover, 574 such applications are pending at various banks where sanctions have been given, but are awaiting disbursal.

MSME department and KVIC pulled up state-level bankers and directed to start the work on ‘war footing’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd