Jharkhand SIR: FIR against four over alleged forged documents used for voter registration

The objective of the SIR was to ensure that no eligible Indian citizen was left out of the electoral rolls and that no ineligible or foreign person was included in them. (X/ECI)

An FIR was filed against four people — including a Common Service Centre (CSC) operator — in Barharwa block of Pakur district for allegedly attempting to get their names included in the electoral rolls using documents the authorities described as forged.

The FIR was filed during Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar’s four-day visit to Santhal Pargana to physically verify complaints and suspected cases related to the SIR. On Saturday, Kumar visited Barharwa block in Pakur Assembly constituency and inspected cases involving the alleged use of fake documents.

According to the CEO’s office, Rubeida Bewa, Rabi Sheikh, Pintu Sheikh and Sentu Sheikh of Barharwa block submitted residential certificates that the office described as forged and that were allegedly prepared and provided to them by Mohammad Salim, an operator of a Common Service Centre