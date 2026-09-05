Jharkhand SIR: FIR against four over alleged forged documents used for voter registration

3 min readRanchiUpdated: Sep 5, 2026 08:53 PM IST
An FIR was filed against four people — including a Common Service Centre (CSC) operator — in Barharwa block of Pakur district for allegedly attempting to get their names included in the electoral rolls using documents the authorities described as forged.
The FIR was filed during Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar’s four-day visit to Santhal Pargana to physically verify complaints and suspected cases related to the SIR. On Saturday, Kumar visited Barharwa block in Pakur Assembly constituency and inspected cases involving the alleged use of fake documents.
According to the CEO’s office, Rubeida Bewa, Rabi Sheikh, Pintu Sheikh and Sentu Sheikh of Barharwa block submitted residential certificates that the office described as forged and that were allegedly prepared and provided to them by Mohammad Salim, an operator of a Common Service Centre
Kumar said he visited their homes in Ahut village and personally inspected their residences. He also examined records related to their registration in the electoral rolls and the documents they submitted, and directed officials to conduct a detailed verification of each suspected case.
Following the verification, an FIR was registered against the four, while a separate FIR was registered against the operator.
Kumar directed officials to ensure strict legal action against anyone attempting to get their name included in the electoral rolls using fake documents, as well as those assisting such attempts. “The accuracy and credibility of the electoral rolls cannot be compromised,” Kumar said.
He said the objective of the SIR was to ensure that no eligible Indian citizen was left out of the electoral rolls and that no ineligible or foreign person was included in them.
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The CEO said every serious complaint received in connection with the electoral rolls would be investigated objectively and impartially to maintain transparency in the electoral process and the integrity of the voter list.
“If an investigation establishes that a person deliberately submitted incorrect or forged documents, action should be taken under the applicable legal provisions,” he said.
An investigation by The Indian Express in Godda found a pattern of bulk Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters from the electoral rolls, with most of the targeted names belonging to Muslims. At least four Booth Level Officers flagged the applications as procedurally suspect. The Indian Express also tracked down some of the voters targeted for deletion and found that they had been living in the village for generations, with many also verified in the 2003 intensive revision of the rolls.
Following the Express investigation, district election authorities in Godda, Jharkhand, sought a report and initiated an inquiry into the submission of Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters’ names at Booth No. 9 in Maheshtikri village of Basantrai block.