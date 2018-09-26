Jharkhand: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to address think-tank event

While Venkaiah Naidu will kickstart the event with his inaugural address on September 27, Sumitra Mahajan will give the valedictory address on September 30. While Venkaiah Naidu will kickstart the event with his inaugural address on September 27, Sumitra Mahajan will give the valedictory address on September 30.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will address the second edition of Lokmanthan, a colloquium of ‘Nation First’ thinkers and practitioners, being organised in Ranchi from September 27, officials said on Wednesday.

The four-day event is being jointly organised by Prajna Pravah, an umbrella organisation of nationalist think-tanks, and the Jharkhand government. While Naidu will kickstart the event with his inaugural address on September 27, Mahajan will give the valedictory address on September 30.

Jharkhand Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Amar Bauri, chairman of the event’s organising committee, said, “The event will hold discussions on the themes centred on the basic concept of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India). There would be discussions related to various issues and a large number of people and speakers would be attending it. The programme is open to all.”

Deepak Sharma of Prajna Pravah said, “The meet is being organised after two years. Last time, it was held in Bhopal in November 2016. There will be discussions on the current situation in society and the way India is being looked at by the world.”

