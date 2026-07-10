Jharkhand unveils plan to adopt AI in governance

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at the National Stakeholders Consultation 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Jharkhand government has launched a roadmap to expand its digital infrastructure and adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in public governance in the state.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, on the inaugural day of the two-day National Stakeholders’ Consultation 2026 held in New Delhi. During the consultation, the Jharkhand Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026–2031 was proposed, which aims to integrate AI across different government sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, mining, environmental management and disaster response.

The state government has proposed an investment of Rs 1,150 crore over the next five years to build AI infrastructure, strengthen digital capabilities, support innovation and accelerate AI adoption across departments.