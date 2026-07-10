Jharkhand unveils plan to adopt AI in governance

The Jharkhand government has launched a roadmap to expand its digital infrastructure and adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in public governance in the state.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, on the inaugural day of the two-day National Stakeholders’ Consultation 2026 held in New Delhi. During the consultation, the Jharkhand Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026–2031 was proposed, which aims to integrate AI across different government sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, mining, environmental management and disaster response.
The state government has proposed an investment of Rs 1,150 crore over the next five years to build AI infrastructure, strengthen digital capabilities, support innovation and accelerate AI adoption across departments.
The Jharkhand government has also proposed the Chief Minister Data Intelligence Platform (CM-DIP), an AI-enabled system to monitor government programmes in real time.
It said to strengthen the state’s healthcare system and mineral administration, the Health & Nutrition Vigilance System (HNVS) and the Critical Minerals Administration System (CMAS) have been designed using intelligent data analytics. This aims to attract over Rs 10,000 crore in investment by 2050. The State government signed 14 MoUs worth a proposed Rs 99,639 crore.