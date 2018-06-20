Jharkhand: Two held for sharing objectionable post on WhatsApp

Two young men were arrested by the Palamu police for allegedly circulating an objectionable message against a particular community (File Photo) Two young men were arrested by the Palamu police for allegedly circulating an objectionable message against a particular community (File Photo)

Two young men were arrested by the Palamu police for allegedly circulating an objectionable message against a particular community, following a complaint by the group administrator. The arrests were made on Monday after a complaint was registered at Panki police station on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the two persons were arrested on charges of spreading enmity between two communities and spreading fake messages under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The police has withheld the name of the complainant and the two arrested accused who hail from one Maran village in Panki area.

Palamu SP Indrajeet Mahtha said: “The police took prompt action after a complaint was lodged by the administrator of the group. The two youngsters were questioned and they have, prima facie, accepted their act of putting up and then forwarding a message in the group.”

“We are clear that nobody would be allowed to spread such messages, which may lead to unsavoury incidents. That is why we are taking strict action to send a clear message that such acts wouldn’t be spared. Our aim is to send a strong message among people regarding this,” said Mahtha. He added that the group was of a local nature sharing various goings-on in the village and surrounding areas.

The district police across Jharkhand have been on alert following a spate of incidents in the capital in the last couple of weeks. At least half a dozen incidents of communal nature have occurred during this period in Ranchi and its outskirts. On June 10, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) bike rally witnessed clashes with daily market shopkeepers on the Main Road. On the same night, a Maulana was beaten up after being asked to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

The police had said that the accused, four of whom were arrested, were angry over the Main Road incident. Subsequently, there were incidents of communal nature in Nagri and Bero areas of the capital. While all the incidents have been controlled in time by the police, an alert was sounded all across the state. SPs of all districts have repeatedly issued appeals and instructions to people not to indulge in circulating objectionable messages on social media.

