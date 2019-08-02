Jharkhand: Two held for raping, beheading 3-year-old

About a week after a three-year-old girl went missing from Jamshedpur, her beheaded body was recovered on Tuesday night. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

While the postmortem report is awaited, police said the victim had injury marks on her private parts. They also said the two accused have confessed to rape. Police said they have registered a case under POCSO Act.

According to police, the girl’s mother came to Jamshedpur with a friend last week. “They were sleeping on a railway station when one of the accused took the child and left the station,” the police said, citing the CCTV footage of the station.

DSP Noor Mustafa Ansari (Railways) told the reporters, “The accused raped the child and after she started crying, he beheaded her. During questioning, the accused named his accomplice and he too was arrested.”