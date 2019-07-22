Jharkhand: Eight arrested for ‘lynching’ four tribals

Eight people were arrested Monday for allegedly lynching four tribals in Gumla district of Jharkhand on suspicion of practising witchcraft, PTI reported.

According to a statement, the arrested people were among a mob who dragged four elederly persons, including two women, out of their houses in Nagar-Siskari village and beat them to death in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Suna Oraon (65), Champa Oraon (79), Fagni Oraine (60) and Piro Oraine (74).

Blood-soaked sticks, believed to have been used in the crime have also been recovered, the statement said. However, nobody in the village is willing to talk about the incident, the police said.

Earlier in the day, 10 suspects were rounded up by the police for interrogation, of whom eight have now been arrested.

“Over 10 villagers have been taken into custody since Sunday for interrogation. Locals used to visit the deceased, who were suspected of performing witchcraft, with the belief that they could cure diseases,” PTI had quoted SP Anjani Kumar Jha as saying.

Jha said the victims were not involved in any land dispute, which is believed to be a common reason behind accusing people of practising witchcraft.