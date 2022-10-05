scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Jharkhand: Tribal body threatens agitation demanding Sarna code

The indigenous people are nature-worshippers and are neither Hindus, nor Muslims or Christians, Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan president Salkhan Murmu said.

The population of tribals in the country is more than Buddhists but their religion is not recognised, Murmu claimed.

Tribal body Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) on Wednesday threatened to launch an agitation across five states if its demand for ‘Sarna’, a distinct religious category, was not heeded by the Centre by November 20.

The indigenous people are nature-worshippers and are neither Hindus, nor Muslims or Christians, ASA president Salkhan Murmu said.

The tribals in 250 blocks of 50 districts in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal would be “forced” to resort to ‘chakka jam’ from November 30 if the Centre fails to give reasons for denying the recognition to Sarna code by November 20, Murmu, a former BJP MP said.

Explained |Why Jharkhand wants a separate religious code for the Sarna tribals

“The tribals have been demanding a Sarna code for long but their demands have been neglected,” Murmu told news agency PTI.

The population of tribals in the country is more than Buddhists but their religion is not recognised, Murmu claimed.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:10:53 pm
Live Blog

