Jharkhand Tourism Policy to be launched by CM Hemant Soren today

In order to revive one of the sectors hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 will be launched Saturday by Chief Minister Hemant Soren in New Delhi.

The event is being hosted by the Department of Tourism, Art and Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). According to a press release, the launch event will be followed by a stakeholders’ meet with potential investors, entrepreneurs and others.

The tourism policy “seeks to build upon a holistic approach which takes into account the rural tourism and the local economy, at the same time makes room for the modern and urban traveler seeking their refuge and rendezvous with nature”. One of the areas of focus will be to develop Parasnath, Madhuban, and Itkhori as sites of religious pilgrimage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand two weeks ago, which will provide direct connectivity to Baidyanath Dham, a religious destination thronged by lakhs of pilgrims from across the country every year.

The policy also aims to promote eco-tourism by developing various eco-circuits like the Latehar-Netarhat-Betla-Chandil-Dalma-Mirchaiya-Getalsud circuit. Cultural and rural tourism will be boosted, the press release states, along with adventure and wellness tourism. Developing ‘mining tourism’ is another aspect of the policy.

The press release adds that the policy involves upgradation of existing Tourist Information Centers, which will cater to logistical needs of tourists like reservations and accommodations.

The policy proposes a “streamlined system for license, incentives and subsidies through a single-window system”, to make the entire process “hassle-free”. It also aims to include the private sector through public-private partnerships, along with making “foreign investments and technological collaborations” possible with foreign entities and NRIs.

The policy states a Tourist Security Force will be positioned, along with a 24-hour helpline dedicated to tourists and a Central Control Room.