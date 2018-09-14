Jharkhand: Top Maoist surrenders, another arrested

On January 8, 2013, Birsai was involved in the attack on a CRPF team in Karmatiya forests of Latehar, in which 13 CRPF personnel and four civilians were killed. (Representational) On January 8, 2013, Birsai was involved in the attack on a CRPF team in Karmatiya forests of Latehar, in which 13 CRPF personnel and four civilians were killed. (Representational)

A top Maoist commander, who was active in Palamu, Latehar and Garhwa areas of Jharkhand and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh, surrendered before police on Thursday.

Kamlesh Ganjhu alias Birsai, a resident of Latehar, surrendered before Palamu DIG Vipul Shukla in presence of the Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa SPs.

“Birsai was among the top functionaries in the Latehar-Garhwa-Palamu border area. He was also active in Burha Pahar area,” said a senior police officer. He had 45 cases against him in Latehar and over 30 in Garhwa.

On January 8, 2013, Birsai was involved in the attack on a CRPF team in Karmatiya forests of Latehar, in which 13 CRPF personnel and four civilians were killed. Maoists had planted IED devices inside the body of a deceased CRPF man to target other personnel who would have retrieved the body. However, it was detected during post-mortem. “He was a top commander in the military wing of the Maoists and was on par a with a Special Area Committee member. He was involved in almost all the operations that have taken place in the past few years. However, he had been lying low for around last six months,” said an officer.

In a separate development, Hazaribagh Police arrested Lakshman Singh Ganjhu alias Kohram, said to be second-in-command of the splinter Maoist group Tritiya Prastuti Committee, late on Wednesday night. The police recovered Rs 15.6 lakh of levy money in cash from his hideout. Kohram was carrying a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head.

