Jharkhand: Three of family, including 12-year-old boy, die of suffocation in Latehar

Police said the villagers were scared after the incident but somehow managed to pull the three out. They were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Three members of a family, including a minor boy, died of asphyxiation after inhaling combustion smoke of a diesel motor placed in a shallow well in Jharkhand’s Latehar district Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11 am at Pali village in Balumath block when Simon Toppo (45), a farmer, went inside the well to repair the diesel motor that was used to draw water for supply to their agricultural land. According to reports, he collapsed after inhaling toxic fumes trapped in the well. Simon’s relative, Anup Toppo (26), followed him and he also collapsed. Then, Simon’s son went inside the well and met the same fate.

A villager, Jairus Toppo, said: “Simon entered the well to restart the machine when he collapsed. Anup followed after he did not get any response from him. A distraught Ashish, too, stepped inside with a rope tied around his waist in a desperate attempt to save his father. He tried to tie both of them with the rope to pull them out, but he also slumped.”

Medical Superintendent, Balumath Community Centre, Ashok Odia said: “Prima facie it is a case of death due to combustion smoke inhalation leading to building up of carbon monoxide or poisoning in the bloodstream. It means that the body replaces, or decreases, the oxygen saturation level in one’s red blood cells with carbon monoxide and this can lead to death. We have sent the bodies for the post-mortem examination. More details are awaited.”