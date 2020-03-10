Jharkhand: Three get death penalty for raping, killing six-year-old girl

The three accused had taken the girl to a lonely place, “gagged her mouth”, “smothered her face”, and “committed gang sexual penetrative assault”, said the court records. The three accused had taken the girl to a lonely place, “gagged her mouth”, “smothered her face”, and “committed gang sexual penetrative assault”, said the court records.

In less than a month after a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered at Dumka in Jharkhand, a district court has sentenced three persons to death. Special Judge Taufiqul Hasan conducted the trial in four working days, sometimes holding court till late in the evening, and passed the sentence on March 3.

The order, which was recently made available, stated that the court “must respond to the cry of society”. “Our society has also a reasonable and bonafide expectation from the courts of law and the exception is that such an exemplary and deterrent punishment commensurate with the gravity and nature of the offence be awarded to the convicts that the likes of them may take a lesson in the days to come, and may ponder what happened with the likes of them in the past and what the courts of law and prosecuting agency did with them in the past and this is why the court must respond to the cry of society,” the order said.

According to court records, the incident took place on February 5 when the girl’s uncle and two others took her away on the pretext of treating her with “golgappas”. When the girl did not return home until late at night, the uncle lied to her parents, saying they left the daughter on their doorsteps. After two days of search, the villagers found that the child’s body had been buried. Meanwhile, the uncle had fled to Mumbai and the two others had fled from their homes. All three were arrested later.

The three accused had taken the girl to a lonely place, “gagged her mouth”, “smothered her face”, and “committed gang sexual penetrative assault”, said the court records.

