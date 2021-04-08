Jharkhand tests Aadhaar-based facial authentication at Covid vaccine centres

Sources in the Health Department said that on March 6, training on the use of the facial recognition feature was imparted to district program managers under the National Health Mission, designated institutional officers, district data managers, and vaccinators. (File)

In a first, Jharkhand, till Wednesday, has inoculated 12,000 people using an Aadhaar-based facial recognition system at vaccination sites across the state. The facial recognition system is being tested by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on a pilot basis in the state.

On Wednesday Jharkhand’s Health Secretary KK Soan got himself vaccinated at one of the vaccination sites in Arki—around 90 kilometres from Ranchi—through facial recognition process.

Jharkhand Health Secretary KK Soan said: “This is contactless and that is the first advantage. One of the advantages is for people aged above 65 as sometimes their fading thumbprint don’t match with the impression in their Aadhar and the same is also true of their IRIS scan. This is where facial recognition plays an important role. As of Wednesday morning we have vaccinated 12,000 people in the state with facial recognition across various districts.”

Sources in the Health Department said that on March 6, training on the use of the facial recognition feature was imparted to district program managers under the National Health Mission, designated institutional officers, district data managers, and vaccinators.

The next training session was conducted on March 26 by Jharkhand State Common Service Centre–under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology–for all vaccinators, including those at panchayat levels. Recently, a training was conducted on facial recognition-based beneficiary verification on CoWIN portal on April 3. Jharkhand Medical And Health Infrastructure Development Procurement Corporation Limited and Jharkhand Chapter of Nation Health Mission have been steering the program.