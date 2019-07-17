Jharkhand court drops ‘donate Quran’ condition for bail to Ranchi woman over offensive post

A day after a Ranchi court directed a 19-year-old college girl to donate Quran as a pre-condition for bail, the court on Wednesday modified its order and allowed her regular bail.

The court directed Richa Bharti, who was arrested for posting an offensive social media post, to furnish a bail bond of Rs 7000 and two sureties of like amount each.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Manish Kumar Singh modified his earlier order after the Investigating Order (IO) cum-Officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station submitted to the court that the Quran donation may be done away with “because of difficulties in implementation”.

Bharti, a B.Com student, was arrested on July 12 after the Anjuman Committee filed a complaint against her at the Pithora Police Station for sharing an objectionable post on Facebook, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.

On Monday, the court had directed Bharti to submit one copy of the Quran to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city. The direction evoked a huge outcry on social media Twitter on Tuesday.

While the Anjuman Committee had welcomed the order, Bharti told PTI: “I respect the court’s verdict. I have done nothing wrong… will consult my family and lawyer if I can move the High Court.”