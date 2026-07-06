Behind living woman’s funeral in Jharkhand: inter-caste marriage, family ‘honour’

Days after a 21-year-old woman from Jharkhand’s Chatra district married outside her caste against her family’s wishes, her parents performed her symbolic last rites, taking out a funeral procession with an effigy bearing her photograph, cremating the effigy and conducting shradh and pind daan rituals. The groom’s family, which has accepted the marriage, alleges it has since been receiving indirect threats.

Police said the bride is an adult and had told them she had married of her own free will. She comes from a Brahmin family and married an Agniveer soldier from the Dangi community, classified as Kushwaha (OBC) in Jharkhand.

Gidhaur police station in-charge Purushottam Agnihotri said the woman’s family had initially approached the police alleging that she had been taken away.

“We traced both of them and brought them before us. The woman is 21 years old. She clearly said she had gone voluntarily and married of her own free will,” Agnihotri told The Indian Express.

He said no kidnapping case could be registered because the woman did not allege coercion. “The girl herself said she had married willingly,” he said.

According to Agnihotri, the woman also objected to being pressured by her family and indicated that she would approach senior police officers if it continued. Police then allowed the couple to leave.

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‘We have to face society’

Speaking to The Indian Express, the bride’s mother said the family was unaware that her daughter intended to marry the soldier. She said the family had already arranged her marriage within the Brahmin community and had spent around Rs 5 lakh on the preparations.

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According to the mother, her daughter had left home, saying she was going to college for examinations. The family learned about the marriage only later.

Subsequently, police brought the couple before the family, she said, but her daughter refused to go back with them.

Explaining why the family performed the symbolic funeral, the mother said it was driven by grief as well as social pressure. “We are Brahmins. We have to face society,” she said.

The family carried an effigy bearing the bride’s photograph to the cremation ground, where mourners chanted “Ram Naam Satya Hai”. After the symbolic cremation, they performed shradh and pind daan, treating her as deceased.

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‘Don’t want any quarrel’

The groom’s father said the marriage had taken place with the consent of both families.

“My son and his wife married of their own choice, and we have accepted their decision,” he said.

However, he alleged that his family had been facing indirect threats since the marriage. “People are saying they will do this or that, but we are avoiding any confrontation. We don’t want any quarrel or escalation,” he said.

He also alleged that videos were being circulated on social media with the intention of affecting his son’s employment.

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Asked whether the family had sought police protection, he said no one had directly confronted them so far, but they remained concerned about the atmosphere that had developed after the marriage.

The symbolic funeral also saw the participation of members of the local Brahmin community.

Sanjay Pandey, Gidhaur block president of a Brahmin community organisation, said community members attended the procession but denied that the organisation had asked the family to perform the rites.

Gidhaur police station in-charge Agnihotri said police would examine any complaint of intimidation if the groom’s family approached them with evidence.

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“If the family approaches us with the videos showing threats, police will help them,” he said.