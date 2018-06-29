Jharkhand stand-off: Four police guards, kidnapped by Patthalgarhi supporters, return safe

Security personnel patrol the area of Ghagra village where Member of Parliament (MP) Karia Munda’s bodyguards, belonging to Jharkhand Police, were allegedly kidnapped by Pathalgarhi supporters, in Khunti district on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (PTI Photo) Security personnel patrol the area of Ghagra village where Member of Parliament (MP) Karia Munda’s bodyguards, belonging to Jharkhand Police, were allegedly kidnapped by Pathalgarhi supporters, in Khunti district on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Four armed police guards deployed at Khunti BJP MP Kariya Munda’s house, who were kidnapped by Patthalgarhi supporters on June 26 leading to a stand-off between them and the police for nearly 18 hours at Gaghra village in Khunti, have returned safe. It was previously believed that three policemen were taken hostage. The four have returned to Khunti area along with their weapons.

ADG (Operations) and Jharkhand police spokesperson R K Mallick said: “The three have returned safely. A fourth jawan was also kidnapped. He too has returned safely. There was no information about the jawan, because he was understood to have been on leave. We are further inquiring and police presence in various areas of Khunti is being maintained.”

According to sources, the policemen were kept in a school in a village, Butigada, nearly 15-20 kilometres from Khunti headquarters. When the police applied pressure, the Patthalgarhi supporters reportedly released them. Further inquiry is still on.

In the early hours of June 26, the police had attached the property of Patthalgarhi movement leader Yusuf Purty in his village, Udburu. Subsequently, the police got information about Patthalgarhi being carried out at Ghaghra village, nearly 3 km from Anigara village, where Munda’s house is located, they reached there and tried to push back the Patthalgarhi supporters. Patthalgarhi, a traditional tribal practice to commemorate ancestors, has been used as a form of protest by some in Jharkhand.

In the ensuing melee, the Patthalgarhi supporters stormed the BJP MP’s house and took away three guards, along with their arms and kept them hostage at Ghaghra village. It led to a stand-off that started in the evening and continued till the next morning. They stormed the village but couldn’t find the armed guards. Subsequently, the police carried out raids in several villages, while appealing to villagers to hand over the guards to them. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced.

