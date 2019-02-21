Jharkhand Speaker upholds merger of six JVM(P) MLAs with BJP

After hearing the matter for four years, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon on Wednesday ruled that the merger of six MLAs who contested the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election on JVM (P) symbols with the BJP “seemed to be legal”.

JVM(P) president Babulal Marandi and party MLA Poreyahat Pradeep Yadav had filed the petition with the Speaker, seeking disqualification of the six MLAs under 10th schedule of the Constitution.

The 10th schedule of the Constitution defines the grounds of disqualification of legislators. “A member of a House shall not be disqualified where his original political party merges with another political party,” it states.

Marandi, who headed the BJP-led NDA after Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000, later quit the BJP and formed the JVM(P). Representing JVM(P), senior advocate R N Sahay said, “The Speaker announced in the Assembly that it seems that it was a merger and rejected the petition. We don’t know the grounds on which the Speaker announced the order. We are waiting for a copy of the order copy.

The six MLAs against who JVM(P) had filed the petition are Amar Kumar Bauri (now state Land and Revenue Minister), Randhir Kumar Singh (now Agriculture Minister), Naveen Jaiswal, Ganesh Ganju, Janki Yadav and Alok Kumar Chourasia.