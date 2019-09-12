PM Modi takes dig at Chidambaram, says some corrupt people already put in place

Taking an apparent dig at former Finance Minister P Chidambaram while underscoring his government’s resolve to rein in corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said, “some corrupt people have already been put in their place (jail).”

Addressing a public meeting in Ranchi, Modi said, “We pledge to rein in corruption, fight for the rights of Muslim sisters and root out terrorism. Some corrupt people have already been put in their place (jail). Those who thought they are above the law are now approaching courts for bail.”

The former home minister and Congress veteran is presently lodged in Tihar jail till September 19 in relation with the INX Media case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance granted when Chidambaram was Union finance minister.

On the newly formed two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, PM Modi said, “We aim to bring about development in J&K and Ladakh, the work for which has begun in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0.”

On his day-long visit, Modi inaugurated a slew of projects in Jharkhand’s capital and said the state was the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals. The new multi-modal cargo terminal, which was inaugurated here, will ease transportation in the region, PM Modi stated.

“Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals,” PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, Modi had inaugurated the newly-constructed Jharkhand Assembly and laid the foundation of the secretariat building.

The PM also launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana’ and ‘Swarojgar’ pension schemes for farmers in Ranchi. Under the scheme, farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will be entitled to Rs 3,000 per month as pension after reaching 60 years of age.

A multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj was also inaugurated by PM Modi. The terminal was built by the Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga. Jharkhand Assembly elections are slated to take place later this year.