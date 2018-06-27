Jharkhand: Six Jaguar Force jawans killed in landmine blast

Six jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force were killed today in a landmine blast carried out by Maoists in the state’s Garhwa district, a senior police officer said. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vipul Shukla said the police got information that some Maoists were present in the Chinjo area of Garhwa district.

He said when the security personnel went to the area this evening, the Maoists carried out a landmine blast and opened fire, killing six jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force. Some personnel of the force were also injured in the incident, the officer said.

The Jharkhand Jaguar Force is a special unit of the state police. He said that an encounter was going on and additional security personnel were being rushed to the area.

