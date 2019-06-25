Jharkhand: Six dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge

Toggle Menu
At least six people were killed and 43 injured in Jharkhand. (Source: ANI)

At least six people were killed and 43 injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a gorge at Anuraj Ghati in Garhwa district, police said. The accident took place around 3.30 am, they said.

CRPF jawans recovered the bodies of six people and rescued 43 passengers by entering the ill-fated bus through the windows, Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari told PTI.

While three of the injured were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, the rest were admitted to a local hospital, the SP said.

The bus was heading to Garhwa, about 140 km from state capital Ranchi, from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, she said.

