September 30 new deadline for filing claims, objections to SIR in Jharkhand

Congress leaders submitting a memorandum to election officials seeking an extension of the deadline for claims, objections and hearings under the SIR of electoral rolls in Jharkhand. (Express photo)

The deadline for filing claims and objections under Jharkhand’s SIR of electoral rolls has been extended for the second and final time, with eligible citizens now getting time till September 30 to seek inclusion or correction in the draft voter list.

The initial deadline was September 4, which was extended to September 15, Tuesday.

When the draft electoral roll was published on August 5, the names of 43,61,987 voters were left out under the categories of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD). Of these, 7,63,903 were classified as dead, 15,92,194 as shifted, 14,50,810 as absent or untraceable and 68,283 as duplicate.

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The Election Commission (EC) had also said notices would be issued to 63,24,116 voters for hearings as part of the claims and objections process.