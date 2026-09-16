September 30 new deadline for filing claims, objections to SIR in Jharkhand

3 min readRanchiSep 16, 2026 05:20 AM IST
The deadline for filing claims and objections under Jharkhand’s SIR of electoral rolls has been extended for the second and final time, with eligible citizens now getting time till September 30 to seek inclusion or correction in the draft voter list.
The initial deadline was September 4, which was extended to September 15, Tuesday.
When the draft electoral roll was published on August 5, the names of 43,61,987 voters were left out under the categories of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD). Of these, 7,63,903 were classified as dead, 15,92,194 as shifted, 14,50,810 as absent or untraceable and 68,283 as duplicate.
The Election Commission (EC) had also said notices would be issued to 63,24,116 voters for hearings as part of the claims and objections process.
The CEO’s office said on Tuesday that the deadline has once again been extended to September 30 in view of requests received from various stakeholders, and the number of Forms 6, 7 and 8 being received.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said eligible Indian citizens whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll can submit Form 6 along with the required declaration through ECINET or through their Booth Level Officer (BLO) by September 30.
Form 7 can be used to file an objection or seek deletion of a name on prescribed grounds while Form 8 can be used for corrections, change of address or shifting a voter’s registration.
‘Form 7 doesn’t mean automatic deletion’
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The CEO said filing a Form 7 does not automatically result in deletion of a voter’s name. The Electoral Registration Officer has to follow the prescribed process, including inquiry and hearing, before taking a final decision.
Last week, Congress leaders, including state general secretary and SIR convener Suryakant Shukla, had submitted a memorandum to election officials, seeking an extension.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Shukla said, “We had submitted the memorandum on September 11 seeking an extension.”
He said the party had been seeking more time so that the claims and objections could be dealt with properly and eligible voters were not left out of the electoral roll.
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The CEO, meanwhile, appealed to eligible citizens not to wait until the last date and complete the process before September 30.
He said the objective of the SIR was to ensure that no eligible Indian citizen was left out of the electoral roll and no ineligible person was included.