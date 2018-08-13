Jharkhand: Seven minor children rescued, human trafficker arrested

The human trafficker was taking them to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of providing them jobs, the police added. (Representational Image) The human trafficker was taking them to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of providing them jobs, the police added. (Representational Image)

Seven minor children belonging to the primitive Pahariya tribe have been rescued and a human trafficker arrested in Jharkhand’s Pakur district, a senior police officer said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Amrapara bus stand and rescued the children and arrested the human trafficker while they were about to board a bus to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashok Kumar Singh said.

The children were all aged around 12-14 years. Six of the minor children were residents of Amrapahar block of Pakur district while one belonged to Gopikandar block of Dumka district, he said.

The human trafficker was taking them to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of providing them jobs, the police added.

