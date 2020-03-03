Jharkhand seen clocking 7.2% growth in FY20

Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren. Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand’s economy grew 12.5 per cent in financial year (FY) 2014-15, but decelerated 6.2 per cent in the four subsequent fiscals, according to the latest Jharkhand Economic Survey, which also forecast a growth rate of 7.2 per cent for the state in FY20.

“In the period between 2015-16 to 2018-19, the average annual growth rate was only 5.7 per cent,” said the report, tabled on the second day of the Jharkhand budget session on Monday.

The economic survey also said that the state’s per capita income — Rs 83,592 at current prices and Rs 60,339 at constant prices in the year — is among the lowest in the country. “Per capita income of only Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur is less than that of Jharkhand,” it said.

Jharkhand also lagged behind the national average when it came to labour participation and employment — the unemployment rate stood at 7.7 per cent versus the national average of 6.1 per cent, while overall labour participation stood at 31.2 per cent against the all-India figure of 36.9 per cent. “It indicates the unutilised supply of labour and can be considered as wastage of human capital…keeping in mind the high unemployment rate and the low labour force participation rate in the state the government needs to put more effort,” the survey said.

The survey also said that the revenue losses of the government increased six-fold between FY12 and FY18 — from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore.

The state government, meanwhile, released a white paper on the state’s economy. The paper said there was a perception that Jharkhand’s growth was stalled because of “mili-juli” (coalition) governments.

“The people expected that the double engine would do away this perception, but the people’s aspirations were not fulfilled,” said the paper in an apparent swipe at the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state.

