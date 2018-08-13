Jharkhand: Security forces arrest two Maoists in Garwah district

The two arrested persons confessed during interrogation that they were members of Maoist squad, the police said. (Representational Image) The two arrested persons confessed during interrogation that they were members of Maoist squad, the police said. (Representational Image)

Security forces arrested two Maoists from Kulhi jungle in Jharkhand’s Garwah district, police said Monday. On a tip-off that a group of Maoists was present at Kulhi jungle, the security forces launched a search operation on Friday night, they said.

In course of the search operation, the security personnel detected two persons trying to escape under the cover of the forest and arrested them following a chase on the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The two arrested persons confessed during interrogation that they were members of Maoist squad, the police added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App