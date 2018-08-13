Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Jharkhand: Security forces arrest two Maoists in Garwah district

Jharkhand: Security forces arrest two Maoists in Garwah district

On a tip-off that a group of Maoists was present at Kulhi jungle, the security forces launched a search operation on Friday night, police said.

By: PTI | Garwah, Jharkhand | Published: August 13, 2018 11:08:24 am
Jharkhand: Security forces arrest two Maoists in Garwah district The two arrested persons confessed during interrogation that they were members of Maoist squad, the police said. (Representational Image)

Security forces arrested two Maoists from Kulhi jungle in Jharkhand’s Garwah district, police said Monday. On a tip-off that a group of Maoists was present at Kulhi jungle, the security forces launched a search operation on Friday night, they said.

In course of the search operation, the security personnel detected two persons trying to escape under the cover of the forest and arrested them following a chase on the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The two arrested persons confessed during interrogation that they were members of Maoist squad, the police added.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Happy Birthday Sridevi: Remembering India's First Lady Superstar
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Sridevi: Remembering India's First Lady Superstar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement