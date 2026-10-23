Three ex-students attacked missionary school principal in Jharkhand, police say robbery gone wrong

Three minors, all former students of a missionary school in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, have been arrested in connection with an attack on its principal, within 48 hours of the incident. Police allege that the suspects broke into the school premises to steal cash and a mobile phone and left the principal seriously injured.

The attack took place on the night of October 21. The principal, Father Benedict Barla of St Michael School, was found unconscious with serious head injuries the following morning. He was taken to a hospital in Ranchi, where he remains under treatment.

Khunti Police told The Indian Express that cash allegedly stolen from the school premises and the principal’s mobile phone had been recovered from the arrested minors. A fourth accused, also a minor, is on the run, and efforts were underway to find him, police said.