Three ex-students attacked missionary school principal in Jharkhand, police say robbery gone wrong

Police say the minors broke into the school to steal cash and a mobile phone, but attacked the principal when they unexpectedly encountered him; a fourth suspect is on the run

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 04:43 PM IST
Police have held three former students within 48 hours of an attack on a school principal in Jharkhand (Express Photo)Police have held three former students within 48 hours of an attack on a school principal in Jharkhand (Express Photo)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Three minors, all former students of a missionary school in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, have been arrested in connection with an attack on its principal, within 48 hours of the incident. Police allege that the suspects broke into the school premises to steal cash and a mobile phone and left the principal seriously injured.

The attack took place on the night of October 21. The principal, Father Benedict Barla of St Michael School, was found unconscious with serious head injuries the following morning. He was taken to a hospital in Ranchi, where he remains under treatment.

Khunti Police told The Indian Express that cash allegedly stolen from the school premises and the principal’s mobile phone had been recovered from the arrested minors. A fourth accused, also a minor, is on the run, and efforts were underway to find him, police said.

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“They entered the premises and were not expecting the father to be there,” Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg said. “When they saw him, they panicked, fearing that he would identify them and they would have to go to jail. They then fled.”

The accused allegedly told police during questioning that they were familiar with the premises and knew where the principal kept his money. The SP said they had allegedly stolen from him before.

“They would steal amounts from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 whenever the principal kept money in his office or in any safe space. However, this time, they did not expect to confront him. It happened all of a sudden,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bisu Benjamin, Vicar General of the Koti Diocese, said Barla’s condition had improved, although he remained critical and had not regained consciousness.

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“His blood pressure and sugar levels have been brought under control. His other organs, including the kidneys, stomach and liver are functioning properly. The remaining concern is his brain,” Benjamin said after speaking to the doctors treating the principal.

He added that doctors were working to stabilise Barla’s condition and assess the brain injury. The principal was not yet in a condition to speak, Benjamin said, adding that doctors were considering further treatment after monitoring his condition over the next few days.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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